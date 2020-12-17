fbpx
Senate Upholds AuGF’s Query on Mismanagement of N559m Yellow Card Funds

December 17, 2020

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has upheld a query by the Auditor General for the Federation which accused some officials of the Federal Ministry of Health of funds mismanagement.

In a 2015 audit report, the AuGF accused some Ministry of Health officials of mismanaging N559 million raised from the sale of 681,487 units of International Certificate of Vaccination (Yellow Card) to members of the public.

Also, the report indicted some former officials for unauthorized possession of nine vehicles belonging to the ministry after their departure from service.

Also in a separate query against the ministry, a level 12 officer was paid N74m against the laid down procedure in the civil service.

The Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, stated that despite writing series of letters to the ministry, no response has been received to clarify the questions raised.

He said, “The Senate will have no option than to uphold the position of Auditor General of the Federation by sustaining the query.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

