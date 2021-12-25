Senate to Send 2022 Appropriation Bill to Buhari

December 25, 2021 111

Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President said that the 2022 appropriation bill of ₦17.13 trillion will be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by next week for signing.

Lawan, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, revealed this when he visited Buhari at his residence at the Presidential Villa.

The Senate President while explaining his purpose at the Villa, said “Mr President invited the honourable speaker and me to come so he could thank the National Assembly through us for working so hard to pass the 2022 appropriation bill, which will be brought to Mr. President for his assent by next week by the grace of God.

“We’re very optimistic. In fact, we’re very sure that Mr President will sign the bill into an act of the National Assembly next week by the grace of God. And this is the way we should always work together. This is our third appropriation bill to be passed before we go on Christmas break.

“It has shown how important the passage and the assent to the budget before the end of the year has been. You will recall that we were in two or three different recessions.

“But because public expenditure, which normally drives our economy, as a developing economy, has always brought that advantage, made the availability of funds into the economy. And we can come out of the recess periods.

“So, I want to thank Mr President for thanking the National Assembly. Because this is essentially the reason why he invited the speaker and me to say that National Assembly, thank you very much for working with us for making this budget 2022 pass in good time as you did for 2020 and 2021.”