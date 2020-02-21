Senate to Review National Budget Planning Process

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to organize a round-table discussion to review the nation’s budgeting practices as well as the national planning process to create a more synergized and collaborative system that is both effective and efficient.

Consequently, it mandated its Committee on National Planning to, as soon as possible, hold the round- table discussion in conjunction with the Committees on Appropriations, and Finance.

The resolution was a sequel to the adoption of a motion to that effect moved by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra North) for the establishment of a visionary budget-driven and national planning framework for the country.

Presenting the motion, Oduah said every budget should be focused on moving the country forward rather than disjointed budgets without a vision for prioritizing the needs of the people based on their circumstances.

“Budget planning should have a bipartisan approach to avoid a waste of the already scarce resources,” she explained, adding that the legislative intervention is to ensure that budgets last the test of time.

Seconding the motion, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North), noted that the absence of political will makes it impossible to have visionary national planning that will impact positively on the nation resulting in several abandoned projects in each budget year.

In her contribution, Senator Aishatu Ahmed (APC Adamawa Central), said that vision-driven budget is a necessity, noting that it breeds poverty and insecurity.

Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North-East) blamed the lack of adequate planning for the abandoned projects in the country while canvassing for budget planning that must be very strategic.

Other Senators who also spoke in support of the motion include the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC Kano North), Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West) as well as Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun Central).

According to Senator Amosun, “As a legislative arm, we need to force the implementation and continuity and strengthen the oversight functions of the National Assembly.”

Senator Elisha Abo (PDP Adamawa North) said the problem with budgeting in Nigeria is due to the top-to-bottom approach employed which negates the peoples’ needs. He wondered why someone in Abuja will make budgetary provisions for people in rural areas without knowing the needs of the area.

Source: VON