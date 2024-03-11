Senate to Investigate Alleged Budget Padding as Presidency Denies Claims

In response to allegations made by Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central (PDP) regarding the 2024 budget, the Presidency has firmly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the budget was presented and passed according to due process.

Senator Ningi had raised concerns during a BBC Hausa Service interview, alleging that there was a discrepancy of N3 trillion between the budget presented by President Bola Tinubu and the one being implemented. He claimed that the actual budget being executed was N28.7 trillion, whereas the approved budget stood at N25 trillion.

Ningi, speaking on behalf of the Northern Senators’ Forum, expressed intentions to investigate further and present their findings to President Tinubu. He also revealed plans to engage consultants to scrutinize the budget for clarity on the additional funds.

However, the Presidency swiftly responded through a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. Onanuga clarified that President Tinubu had initially presented a budget of N27.5 trillion, which was later increased by N1.2 trillion by the National Assembly, resulting in the final approved budget of N28.7 trillion. He emphasized that there was no clandestine budget beyond what was presented and approved by the National Assembly.

Furthermore, the Presidency refuted claims that the budget favored certain regions over others, asserting that it was equitable and inclusive in its allocation of funds and prioritization of projects.

Meanwhile, the Senate announced plans to convene and address the allegations on Tuesday, utilizing its internal mechanisms to investigate the matter. Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, reiterated that there was no evidence of budget padding and expressed disappointment in Senator Ningi’s remarks.

Amidst the controversy, there are indications that some senators may push for disciplinary action against Senator Ningi for his unsubstantiated claims, which they argue could tarnish the reputation of the Senate.

As the Senate prepares to delve into the matter, all eyes are on the outcome of their investigation and the resolution of the allegations surrounding the 2024 budget.