Senate To Grill Power Minister Over N147bn Projects

The Senate Committee on Power has summoned the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed over N147 billion included in the Ministry of Power’s capital project.

Senator Gabriel Suswam, Chairman of the Committee, who invited the Minister at the Ministry of Power’s budget defense, alleged that the committee could not explain how monies for multilateral projects in the power industry were used.

Suswam stated, “The Ministry of Power’s real capital budget for 2023 is N44 billion, with N147 billion set aside for bilateral and multilateral projects.”

“We can’t explain how they are expended. You can’t lay your hand on the projects, and we cannot oversight it. The Ministry of Power does not know about it.

“We are inviting the Minister of Finance to come and explain to us. The money has been put in the budget year in, year out without specifying the purpose.”

The Minister of Power presented a total budget of N250bn on behalf of the ministry.