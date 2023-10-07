Senate To Expedite New Minimum Wage Bill

The Senate said on Friday that it will expedite consideration of the expected new minimum wage bill from the executive branch of government for enhanced workers’ welfare and industrial harmony in the country.

Senator Diket Plang, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Employment, Labor, and Productivity, revealed the Senate’s intention for expedited consideration of the measure when it is received.

Senator Plang told Nigerians in the statement that the 10th Senate and, by extension, the 10th National Assembly are committed to improving the living conditions of workers in the country and addressing the country’s high level of poverty.

“Efforts of the Federal Government and the Organized Labour for agreeing to set in motion necessary machinery to review the current Minimum Wage in Nigeria as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the negotiating parties, are commendable.

“The Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity under my chairmanship, is prepared to give expeditious attention to the passage of a new Act, once negotiation on the matter is concluded and such bill transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment.”

He praised the Federal Government for taking aggressive steps to avoid a statewide strike by employees, but advised all parties concerned not to break agreements reached.

“Nigerians and particularly members of this committee are happy that the then looming industrial unrest was averted by memorandum of understanding entered into by the federal government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)

“However, all the parties involved should avoid reneging on any of the agreement reached,” he said.

He went on to say that the committee is devoted to the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) principle of decent work and will take the necessary legislative action to support efforts to improve working conditions for Nigerians, including the payment of a living wage, as enshrined in the decent work agenda.