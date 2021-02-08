Senate To Discuss Fulani Herdsmen Crisis Upon Resumption On Tuesday

February 8, 2021 4

The Senate is set to discuss the issue of Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday, this was disclosed by Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.

He stated this while speaking with journalists in his office saying his deputy, who is representing Ondo North in the Senate, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, will come up with a motion on the issue.

Abdullahi said the Federal Government has a role to play in resolving the crisis, stressing that local political leaders should be encouraged to finding lasting solution to it.

READ ALSO: Oyo/Osun Customs Raked In ₦4,896 billion In January 2021

The Presidency had opposed a recent directive by the Ondo State Government that Fulani herdsmen should vacate the Ondo forest reserves.

President Muhammadu Buhari through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had wondered why Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, a legal luminary, could unilaterally issue the quit order without taking cognizance of the constitution that guarantees the rights of citizens to movement and to live in any part of the country.

But Abdullahi said rather than involving itself in the issue, the Presidency should encourage political and traditional rulers to play major roles in resolving it.

He said, “This is a kind of crisis that is tending towards governance trajectory where some political actors and ethnic entrepreneurs are coming into the process and spoiling the waters.

READ ALSO: SEC Lists New Rules For Nominee Companies

“These are existential issues that have set communities that have hitherto been living together peacefully, against each other, either for political advantage or political matters.

“These are issues that should be resolved at the local level either through dialogue or give and take.