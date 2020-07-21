Senate Tells Service Chiefs to Step Aside

July 21, 2020
The senate has asked the service chiefs to step aside.

The resolution of the upper legislative chamber followed a motion sponsored by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on army.

Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff; are all due for retirement.

Despite calls for their sack, President Muhammadu Buhari has kept them in office.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable

