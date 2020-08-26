Senate Tells FG to Remit Statutory 1 percent of Federation Account to NASENI

The Senate has called on the federal government to from September, 2020 ensure remittance of 1% from federation account into the coffers of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure ( NASENI) in line with extant laws.

This was sequel to the submission of the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, on revenue projections of the agency for the 2021 budget before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning.

Haruna in his presentation lamented that the agency had never received 1% remittance from the federation account as provided for by the 2004 National Assembly Act.

According to him, the Act stipulates that NASENI shall draw from the federation account, 1% revenue accruing to the the Federal Treasury beginning from year 2000 but the agency had never received a kobo from the federation account as stipulated by the law.

After listening to Haruna’s submission, the committee led by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, ordered the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, to from September, this year, commence the disbursement of 1% allocation from the federation account into the covers for NASENI.

His words: “The Act setting up NASENI was the Act of the National Assembly and the Accountant General of the Federation could not be allowed to flout the law.

“Therefore, since the AGF is here, please ensure that the executive starts implementation of the law from September this year because NASENI has potentials to develop and industrialise the Nigerian economy through the core mandates given to it by the extant laws”.

Source: THISDAY