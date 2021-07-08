Senate Screens Lauretta Onochie, Others, For Appointment As INEC National Commissioner

July 8, 2021 58

The Senate has commenced the screening process of nominees for appointment as National Commissioners for the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Among the candidates listed is an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, who has arrived in the red chamber for the screening exercise.

The presidential aide arrived at the Senate wing of the National Assembly about 11 am; she was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Babajide Omoworare.

Lauretta Onochie was immediately led into the office of Senator Kabri Gaya, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC.

Lauretta Onochie’s nomination drew condemnation from some members of the public and the opposition political parties as she currently serves as Senior Special Aide on New Media to President Buhari.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) argues that Onochie is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress; and by virtue of her political affiliation with the APC, she is not fit and proper to be listed as an election officer.

The party states that her appointment would pollute the atmosphere of neutrality, and fair play in the Commission if the Senate approves her nomination.

Other nominees include Professor Muhammad Sani Kallah(Katsina); Professor, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi(Ekiti), and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa).

They also included Professor Sani Muhammad Adam(North-Central); Dr. Baba Bila (North East).