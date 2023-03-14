Senate, Reps Adjourn Plenary To March 21

The National Assembly‘s two chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives, have postponed the plenary until Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Previously, the parliament adjourned plenary until Tuesday, March 14, to allow lawmakers to participate in the governorship and State Assembly elections, which were originally scheduled for March 11 but were later rescheduled for March 18, 2023.

Chinedu Francis Akubueze, Clerk of the Senate, announced this in a message sent to the distinguished Senators on Monday.

“This is to inform all Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in Plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday 14th March 2023 to Tuesday 21st March 2023,” the terse statement read.

Similarly, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Clerk of the House of Representatives, informed lawmakers that the change in resumption date is to allow them to vote.

“This is to inform all Hon Members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Tuesday 21st March 2023 at 11:00 am as against the 14th of March earlier announced,” he stated.

“This change is intended to allow members to partake in the rescheduled Gubernatorial elections. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”