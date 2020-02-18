Senate President Urges Leaders to Develop Production Capacity of Citizens

The Nigerian Senate President, Ahmed Lawal has called on Leaders at all levels from across the Country to build citizen’s capacities especially as over 14 million children are out of school.

He made the call at the occasion of Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s birthday and book launch in Kaduna.

The Senate President referred to the situation of dropped out children as a time bomb that needs to be addressed so that it doesn’t lead to insecurity in the country.

Menace of Insecurity:

According to him, building infrastructures or injecting a few youths into governance will not necessarily address the menace of insecurity.

He, therefore, called on the Governors to also consider those youths who are jobless by way of motivating them so as to have a better Nigeria.

Senator Lawal said the majority of youths who have dropped out of school or are not opportuned to be capacitated are likely to contribute to the menace of insecurity across the Country.

“Sadly, the issue of insecurity is experienced all over the country which needs to be addressed,” he said.

Speaking about the celebrant, the Senate President said Governor El-Rufai has done fantastically well by utilizing the little resources in the State to put up structures.

Accessing Quality Education in Kaduna:

The Chairman of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomole congratulated Governor El-Rufai on his birthday and applauded him for giving the ordinary citizens in the State the opportunities to access quality education.

He said that the Governor has done well by using resources from tax to educate the common child. “Every child in Nigeria deserves the best education”.

In his address, Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to all the people who made out time to grace his 60th birthday party.

‘I am happy that you all could make it to this occasion. I also thank the organisers and those working for Kaduna State government for making the occasion a success and memorable,” the Governor said.

The occasion was graced by high political officers including, principals of both legislation, Governors, Ministers and royal Fathers.

The name of the book launched at the occasion is These Times: “Selected Writings and Speeches of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai”.

