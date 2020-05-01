Senate President Rejoices With Nigerian Workers on International Workers’ Day

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over to mark the Workers’ Day.

Senator Lawan also congratulated Nigerian workers for sustaining their heroic struggle for the liberation of the country from poverty and underdevelopment even in the face of the daunting challenges at various workplaces.

He acknowledged the role of workers as the creator of wealth in society and stressed that it is for this reason that they should be appreciated at all times.

“The best way to appreciate the enormous contributions of the Nigerian workers is to always consider their welfare as of utmost importance.

“As a legislature, we are ever ready to work in collaboration with the organized labour Unions to rid our statute books of any anti-labour laws,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said as part of the effort of the 9th National Assembly to strengthen the economy and improve the standard of living of the people, it is determined to make the country’s financial year predictable through the timely passage of the 2020 budget.

According to Senator Lawan, the National Assembly has in the same respect made critical amendments to some laws to ensure smooth implementation of the budget. He said the Legislature would continue to move relentlessly in that direction, despite the unforeseen challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate President noted that this year’s celebration of Workers’ Day comes at a time the entire world is facing the health emergency brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the resilience and never-die spirit of the Nigerian people that will boost the efforts of the government to overcome the pandemic,” he stated.

The Senate President urged the Nigerian workers, as they mark their day, to adhere strictly to all the prescribed public health protocols of social distancing, wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitizer, observance of personal hygiene, and to endeavour to stay at home and stay safe.

Source: VON