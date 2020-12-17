fbpx
Senate Pledge To Pass 2021 Budget Monday

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Senate Pledge To Pass 2021 Budget Monday

December 17, 2020036
Senate Pledge To Pass 2021 Budget Monday

The Senate has pledged its commitment to passing the 2021 budget, at a special session to be held on Monday.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, made this known on Wednesday as the Upper house passed the request from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking to extend the duration of the implementation of the 2020 capital projects to March 31, 2021.

Lawan spoke following a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North), and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP – Abia South).

According to him, the delay in the passage of the budget was to allow the Committee on Appropriations to include a late request for additional expenditures from the executive in the budget.

READ ALSO: SIM Registration: Simple Ways To Know If NIN Is Linked To Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, Other Phone Numbers

Lawan said: “Our Committee on Appropriations has been working round the clock. We had planned to receive the report of the Committee on Appropriations today, but there was a late request for some more expenditure from the executive arm of government and we want to ensure that our committee does work to produce a clean document, so they can’t present this document today.

“However, the committee has said the report will be ready by the weekend. Consequently, we will hold a special session on Monday, the 21st of December, 2020, just to consider and pass the budget 2021.

“This is in keeping with our legislative agenda of ensuring that the annual budget has a January to December cycle. We did that last year, and by the grace of God, we will do it again.”

The Senate also stepped down consideration of the Conference Committee Report 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The request to step down the consideration of the 2021– 2023 MTEF report till Thursday was moved by Abdullahi and seconded by Abaribe.

READ ALSO: NIN: Reps Ask NCC To Extend SIM Card Barring Deadline

The Senate also passed an executive communication from the president seeking to extend the implementation of the capital components of the 2020 budget from December 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Buhari, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, in a letter to the National Assembly on Tuesday had requested the extension to enable the executive to implement the capital aspect of the budget.

The president had cited the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the ministries, department and agencies of government from implementing capital aspects of the budget.

Lawan, after the approval, assured Nigerians that the development did not alter the January to December budget cycle.

Related tags :

About Author

Senate Pledge To Pass 2021 Budget Monday
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

LEGALNEWSLETTER
March 25, 2016018

NAFDAC Destroys N1billion Worth of Substandard Goods

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Thursday, March 24, destroyed fake and substandard products worth more than N1 billion in Ogun State. The products destroye
Read More
FIRS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 15, 2019034

FIRS Directs Firms to Remit VAT 21st of Every Month

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has said all companies must remit value-added tax and withholding tax by the 21st day of every month. It disclosed this in a public notice on Wednesday signed by its
Read More
June 11, 2014012

Sad! Dora Akunyili’s Body To Arrive Nigeria Today

The remains of the former Minister of Information, Professor Dora Akunyili, who died in India after a long battle with cancer, is expected to arrive Nigeria today.   Dora, who was also a member o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon