Senate Plays Down Calls For Buhari's Impeachment

May 16, 2021
The Senate has played down calls for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by its members stating that members who made the calls are not serious about the issue.

Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), and Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South), both members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) had in recent times urged other members of the red chamber not to hesitate in taking necessary constitutional legislative action, should Buhari’s government continue to lose the fight to secure the country.

Members of opposition parties in the National Assembly last week stated their intentions to invoke their constitutional powers and move against Buhari if he failed to solve the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, representing Osun Central Senatorial District, on Friday, while reacting cautioned his colleagues from playing politics with the nation’s security.

Basiru said, “I don’t think they (pro-impeachment senators), are serious about it!

“They ought to know better that national security is not politics play thing,” he added.

Fadahunsi during his contribution to a motion moved by Senator Sani Musa, on Nigeria’s state of insecurity on the floor of the Senate last month, stated that drastic measures must be taken, stressing that the Senate must perform its funtion.

The Senator had said, “When the government cannot maintain security again, economic problem is mounting then something drastic must be done. We have the power. We can install and we can remove.

“If it means we have to look at that clause, we have to sit down during an executive session and harmonise and do it the way we should do it.

“If not, one day we will sit down here and one small boy will carry an AK47 riffle and everybody will run away. We may not be lucky. Are we going to wait for that time?”

“If the government has failed to protect us, the Senate should do the needful.”

Olujimi, who is representing Ekiti South in the upper chamber on the platform of the PDP had also said her colleagues should not hesitate to opt for Buhari’s impeachment whenever the need arose.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

