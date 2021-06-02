Senate Passes New Bill To Repeal HND, BSc Dichotomy

June 2, 2021 91

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to repeal the dichotomy between higher national diploma (HND) and bachelor’s degree after it scaled a third reading at the red chamber.

Following the Chairman of the committee on tertiary institutions, Ahmad Kaita’s presentation of a report and six clauses, senators voted in favor of the bill’s passage on Wednesday.

In May 2019, the house of representatives passed its own version of the bill.

While presenting his report, Kaita said the legislation when assented to and passed will give polytechnic graduates confidence and impact on the country’s economy positively.

After the clauses of the bill were approved by the legislators in the “committee of the whole”, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said polytechnic graduates will be encouraged by this action.

“Congratulations to the senate,” Lawan said.

“This particular issue has been on the front burner for a long time. I recall that in the house between 2003 and 2007, this was one bill that was so important and it is a way of encouraging our polytechnic graduates.

“This should not take away the kind of training they give but should be a motivation for our polytechnic graduates.”

Following the earlier passage of the bill by the house, a conference committee will be inaugurated by both chambers to harmonise the proposed law.

Thereafter, the document will be trasmitted to the president for assent.