Senate Passes Bill To Compensate EndSARS Victims

The Senate has passed a bill for second reading that seeks to recompense victims of the EndSARS protest.

Senator Gershom Bassey, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Cross River State, sponsored the bill, which was passed on Wednesday.

Bassey, who led the bill debate, stated that the law wants to establish the EndSARS Victims Compensation Fund.

He said, “Distinguished colleagues, you may recall that as a result of the EndSARS nationwide protests in October 2020.

“Judicial panels of inquiry were constituted to address the demands of protesters and compensation for verified victims of the EndSARS protest.

“The findings of the judicial panels of inquiry and the Senate Joint Committee on EndSARS revealed the killing of protesters, and destruction of private and public properties by rampaging hoodlums, who seized and took over the protest vandalizing and looting valuable assets.

“However, the implementation of the recommendation of all the panels and committees regarding compensation has been very discouraging.”

He claimed that the victims have been left to groan in pain from injuries inflicted by hoodlums during the rally.

According to Bassey, the eventual establishment of the fund and fulfillment of the recommendations of the judicial panel of inquiry and Senate Joint Committee on EndSARS would undoubtedly provide relief to the victims of the 2020 EndSARS nationwide protest.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, it is my prayer that you support this amendment bill that seeks to bring hope to the victims of the 2020 EndSARS protest,” he added.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, then forwarded the bill to the Committee on Special Duties for further legislative input, with a one-week report back to plenary.

Dearth Of Climate Finance Flows Choking Africa – AfDB Chief READ ALSO