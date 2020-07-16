Senate Passes Bill Seeking to Establish Nigeria Maritime University in Delta State

Senate Passes Bill Seeking to Establish Nigeria Maritime University in Delta State

By
- July 16, 2020
- in COVER, EDUCATION & TRAINING, NEWSLETTER
Nigeria Maritime University in Delta State

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University in Delta State.

Also passed were two bills to establish the University of Technology in Edo State; and Federal College of Education in Kaduna State.

The three bills were passed following a clause-by-clause  consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

It would be recalled that the bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University was sponsored by Senator James Manager while the bill to establish the University of Technology, Auchi; was sponsored by Francis Alimikhena, and Senator Uba Sani sponsored the bill for establishing the Federal College of Education, Giwa in Kaduna state.

The Senate after passing the three bills adjourned till next week Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

NERC Approves 42 Meter Asset Providers for DisCos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it