Senate Passes Bill Establishing New Agency To Replace FERMA

September 30, 2021074
The Senate on Wednesday passed the Federal Road Bill which seeks to replace the Act establishing Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The bill when passed into law will facilitate the establishment of an agency to govern and manage the nation’s federal roads network and advertisement on the highway.

The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) and Ossai Nicholas (PDP, Delta).

The new agency is expected to facilitate private sector participation in the development, financing, maintenance, management, and improvement of roads in Nigeria.

It would also regulate contracts for road concession and other forms of public-private partnership as well as set guidelines for the working of PPP contracts.

The bill was sponsored in the upper chamber by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abubakar (APC, Kebbi) for concurrence and passage in line with legislative traditions.

Senate Passes Bill Establishing New Agency To Replace FERMA
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

