Senate Okays N74.77bn Police Trust Fund Budget

July 1, 20210102
The Senate on Wednesday approved the sum of N74.77 billion as the 2021 budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

This represents about 600 per cent increase from N11.35 billion that was approved by the Senate in 2021.

The approval was given after a presentation of the harmonised report of the Senate and the House of Representatives Committees on Police Affairs at plenary.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika, presented the budget report.

As contained in the budget, N988,279,006.05 out of the amount was earmarked for personnel cost; N10,027,610,310.25 for overhead expenditure; and N63,757,712,600.00 as capital expenditure.

