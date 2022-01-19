fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Senate Moves To Revamp Real Estate Sector

January 19, 2022090
Senate Moves To Revamp Real Estate Sector

To revamp Nigeria’s real estate sector, the Senate has accepted and processing a bill that would see landlords only demand and accept payment of advance rent from tenants of residential and office buildings and spaces within three months unlike the one-year, which had since been widely adopted in the country.

Sponsoring the bill and presenting it before the Senate, lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi expressed opinion that should it be passed into law, tenants in the real estate sector would now only be able to make advance payment of three months’ rent, with subsequent monthly payment.

His words: “We discovered that landlords are compelling tenants to make one-year and two-year advance rent payments before they would give them keys to their apartments.

“It may not be an issue to quite a number of people but to many others, it is a great pain for them. Most Nigerians need the protection of the law to be able to meet their basic needs after paying rent.

“Many landlords did not secure loans to build their houses; they are products of free money they acquire from the system. Yet, they make life difficult for poor Nigerians who do not have such privilege of making ill-gotten money from the system and put up structures.

“The buildings are constructed in such a manner that an average Nigerian would not be able to afford it. Many people are involved in corrupt practices to get their rents paid, while the ladies took to prostitution.

“The law we are proposing stipulates a maximum advance rent payment of three months. After the expiration of the three months rent, the tenants are expected to pay monthly.

“There are many tenants whose salaries are competing with their rents because they live in cities like Abuja. The law will prevent the poor workers from any form of oppression.”

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this development emerged a little over a month after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, allocated N5 billion to float the state’s monthly tenancy scheme in January 2022.

FG Seeks To Reduce Number Of Years Landlords Demand Rent From Tenants
Related tags :

About Author

Senate Moves To Revamp Real Estate Sector
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 18, 20180287

CBN Conducts Primary Market Auction Wednesday, April 18

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The treasury bills market opened the new week bullish as stakeholders prepare for the primary market auction scheduled for today, Wednesday, April 17. A tot
Read More
AfDB COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 9, 20200305

AfDB Announces $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced 10 billion dollars COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries to fight the pande
Read More
Assets Seizure Vital To Crippling Operations Of Drug Cartels, Says Marwa NEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALSSOCIETY
August 1, 20210620

Over 2,000 Individuals Receive Treatment For Drug-related Illnesses In 5 Months, Says Marwa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has stated that over 2,000 persons have been treated for drug-related ailments
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.