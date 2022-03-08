fbpx

Senate Ignores Court Order, Moves To Ammend Electoral Act

March 8, 2022080
Despite the Federal High Court’s order restraining the National Assembly from tampering with the 2022 Electoral Act, the Senate has decided to amend the newly amended Act.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President during plenary on Tuesday said the constitution stipulates separation of powers and the judiciary cannot stop another arm of government in performing its roles in a democracy.

The Senate President made this during the first reading of the amendment of the Electoral Act during the legislative proceedings.

“I find it very necessary to talk at this point because, with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our governance system is based on the Presidential system of government where there is a clear-cut separation of powers and exercise of powers.

“The Judiciary under no circumstance can stop the legislature, the National Assembly from performing its legislative duties. We know what our due processes are.

“Just like we won’t venture in what the Judiciary does, the Judiciary should understand that we have our processes. I believe the members of the National Assembly know their work, know their onions, and would do what is right.

“This is due process, we are not doing anything outside the law. It is within our exclusive right to consider whatever request we receive from Nigerians either from the Executive or private members Bill,” Lawan said on Tuesday.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo on March 7, specifically barred all the defendants in the suit from removing section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act or preventing it from being implemented for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

