Senate Holds Closed Door Session

The Senate on the resumption of plenary on Wednesday went into an executive session.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after saying the opening prayer called for a closed-door session of the upper legislative chamber which may not be unconnected with the face-off between the National Assembly joint committee on labour and the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday over the modalities for the proposed recruitment of 774,000 personnel nationwide.

The Senate is expected to hold a valedictory session for a late member, Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died on June 15 in Lagos after the executive session.

Details later….

Source: THISDAY