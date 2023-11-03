Senate Gives Gp Ahead On N2.17trn Supplementary Appropriation Bill

The N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Appropriations Bill has been approved by the Senate. In a letter to the Senate, President Bola Tinubu requested approval of a supplemental budget for 2023 totaling N2,176,791,286,033 in order to address security, labor pay changes, and other pressing matters.

Additionally, the President forwarded the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2024–2026 to the Senate for review.

The law was passed after Senate Committee on Appropriations Chairman Solomon Adeola (APC-Ogun) presented, reviewed, and approved the committee’s report at Thursday’s plenary session.

Adeola, in his presentation, said the committee received inputs from the leadership of the relevant sub-committee and heads of MDAs provided for in the supplementary bill.

He said the committee considered the detailed provisions of the bill and inputs received from the heads of the benefiting MDAs and the leadership of the corresponding sub-committee in the Senate.

Adeola gave a breakdown of the approval as follows: N18billion is for statutory transfers only, N1.33trilion for recurrent non-debt expenditure, while N1.125trillion only is for contribution to a development fund for capital expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2023.

A breakdown of sectorial allocations and MDAs is as follows:

INEC, 18Billion; Defense, N346.1billion;

police formations and commands, N29.6 billion;

Office of the National Security Adviser N39.6 billion.

Others are the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, N103 billion; Service vote, N515 billion;

State House N28 billion; Ministry of defense, N200 billion; police formations and commands, N20.3 billion

Others are the Office of the National Security Adviser, N10.3 billion; the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security N97 billion; the Federal Ministry of Works, N300 billion; Federal Capital Territory Administration, N100 billion; Capital Supplementation N220.5 billion.