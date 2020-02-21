Senate Gets Bill Seeking Reintegration of Ex-Boko Haram Fighters

- February 21, 2020
A bill seeking the integration of former Boko Haram fighters into the society has been submitted to the Nigerian parliament.

The bill was read for the first time on Thursday.

It proposes the establishment of a commission that would be charged with the education and reintegration of repentant jihadists into the larger society.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that while repented jihadists appear to be getting attention from government, many of their victims who have been displaced are left languishing in camps for internally displaced people across the north-east of Nigeria.

Source: BBC

