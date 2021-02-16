fbpx
Senate Faults DPR Over Failure To Follow ‘Due Diligence’

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSOIL & GAS

Senate Faults DPR Over Failure To Follow ‘Due Diligence’

February 16, 2021033
Senate Faults DPR Over Failure To Follow 'Due Diligence'

The Nigerian Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has questioned the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on the transaction it made with a company that executed an unsatisfactory job.

It asserted that the DPR was tasked with the duty of ensuring that the contracted job was implemented satisfactorily before payment was made.

In 2009 the Ministry of Petroleum Resources awarded a contract to Riverman Technologies to connect offices of the department to oil firms for the proper capturing of the production of gas of foreign oil firms.

The project was scheduled for completion in 2011 under the oversight of the department.

Following Riverman Technologies Limited’s petition to the Senate asking for complete payment from the contract fee, the Senate launched a probe into the matter.

READ ALSO: NPA Embarks On Dredging Of Escravos Channel

The Senate committee’s Chairman Ayo Akinyelure said, “Why should officials of the Federal Government pay taxpayers money to a contractor without due diligence?

“Why did the DPR pay the contractors who did not execute the projects awarded to them satisfactorily?

“Government officials should have ensured that satisfactory job had been completed before paying tax payers money out.

“The person who authorised the payment should be made to refund it to the federation account.”

Related tags :

About Author

Senate Faults DPR Over Failure To Follow ‘Due Diligence’
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Crude Oil COVEROIL & GAS
July 17, 2018081

Brent Crude Oil Price Falls to 3 month Low as Output Increases

Global benchmark Brent crude oil hit a three-month low on Tuesday as worries over supply disruptions eased and the focus moved to increasing production and potential damage to global growth from the U
Read More
August 13, 2013044

Shell Petroleum Development Company Recruits Front End Project Completions/Snr Completions Engineer (3 Positions)

Job Title: Front End Project Completions/Snr Completions Engineer Job ID: F36117 Location: Lagos, Nigeria Responsibilities: Provide support in planning the completion design to achieve Best in Class p
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWS
May 22, 2013066

Five In Police Custody For Human Parts Trade

The Police Force in Lagos State has seized five men for allegedly exhuming dead bodies and selling their parts for ritual purposes. According to police authorities, the suspects, Jamiu Adeleke, Ajibad
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon