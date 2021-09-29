fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSOIL & GAS

Senate Directs IOCs To Relocate Headquarters To Niger Delta

September 29, 20210127
Senate Directs IOCs To Relocate Headquarters To Niger Delta

International oil companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region have been directed by the Senate to move their headquarters to their states of operation.

The resolution was passed by the upper legislative chamber during a plenary session on Tuesday, after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Albert Akpan, a lawmaker from Awka Ibom.

There has been clamour for IOCs and their subsidiaries to be relocated from Lagos and Abuja to the oil-producing states in the south-south region.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, in March 2017, also supported the call, noting that it will mitigate tension in host communities.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Judge, Samuel Oseji Is Dead

Senator Akpan who led the debate on the motion stated that the relocation of the IOCs to their host communities will enable development in the areas.

He also noted that the IOCs ought to relocate to the region because they used to operate there before they left “due to some reasons”.

“The companies attributed their operation outside their host communities to insecurity and hostilities in the host communities,” he said.

“Their operation outside of host communities and operational base accounted for the high cost of oil and gas production.

“This is a big setback to the country’s oil and gas industry and it is militating against maximum revenue from crude oil and gas sales to the federation account.”

About Author

Senate Directs IOCs To Relocate Headquarters To Niger Delta
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices [ MAIN ]NEWS
November 25, 20200516

See Latest N-Power News Roundup For Today November 25th, 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday, November 25th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria. N-Power Pending As FG Disburses N
Read More
July 2, 20140135

OPEC’s June Output Soars As Members Cover Up For Iraq’s Loss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude production soared for a second month in June as gains in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria covered up for
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 12, 20210431

FG To Procure COVID-19 Vaccines For 50% Of Nigerians

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government is brainstorming on how to finance the procurement of vaccines for 50 per cent of the Nigerian population.  The Director General, Bud
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.