Senate Deliberates Libralisation Of Cement Policy

April 21, 20210100
Members of the Senate raised up the issue of liberalising the cement policy in Nigeria to ensure that the market price is more public-friendly.

This motion was moved by Senator Lola Ashiru, representing Kwara South Senatorial District, and five other senators, seconded by Senator Danjuma Goje.

The Senate pushed for industrial incentives that would boost cement production in the country.

It also called for industrial protection that includes the provision of concessionary loans and larger tax incentives for new players in the business.

READ ALSO: NNPC Says No Scarcity As Fuel Queues Surfaces

This, the Senate said, would serve as support to the cement business in Nigeria and cut down the price of cement and encourage more valuable producers in the country.

Prior to this call, Dangote Cement came under fire after claims that the company sold cement at a higher price than in other African countries – a claim the company disavowed.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

