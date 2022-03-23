fbpx

Senate Decides On Electoral Act Suit

March 23, 20220135
Senate Ignores Court Order, Moves To Ammend Electoral Act

The Senate, will on Wednesday, decide on the recent judgment by a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, nullifying the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Coming under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders on Personal Explanation, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers-East) had on Tuesday raised a point of order to criticise the judgment by the court.

Sekibo cited Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as empowering the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order, and good governance of Nigeria.

The lawmaker added that Section 228 lists such functions as making laws to ensure internal democracy within political parties.

Sekibo further argued that the provisions of Section 318 clearly define who a public servant is without including political appointees.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, after that, but the question for a motion on the matter to be moved on Wednesday and it was unanimously adopted.

Omo-Agege clarified that his decision for the motion to be considered on Wednesday was to allow Senators absent during Tuesday’s plenary to make their contributions when the chamber takes up the matter.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on legal practitioners and the public to exercise restraint over the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia.

A statement on Tuesday by its President, Olumide Akpata, read,  “The NBA wishes to call on Nigerians and especially legal practitioners, to refrain from employing intemperate language to characterise judgments and judges of our courts.

“The Rules of Professional Conduct and the ethics that regulate our profession urge us to treat our Courts and Judges with the utmost respect.

“We must reiterate that there are legal and constitutional avenues to challenge unfavourable judgments and lawyers. Indeed, the generality of Nigerians is therefore urged to explore these avenues rather than resorting to unwarranted and counterproductive attacks on Judges and the Judiciary.”

He, however, insisted the various courts across the nation should follow due process in the execution of their duties to mitigate any form of breakdown of law and order, which is certain to occur when the generality of Nigeria ultimately loses confidence in the court system.

