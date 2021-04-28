fbpx
Senate Confirms Salisu Garba As FCT Judge

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Senate Confirms Salisu Garba As FCT Judge

April 28, 20210118
Senate Confirms Salisu Garba As FCT Judge

The Senate has confirmed Salisu Garba as Substantive Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court.

The upper legislative chamber confirmed Garba’s nomination on Wednesday after Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the judiciary committee, presented a report on the nominee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the senate to confirm him earlier in April.

Garba, being the most senior officer in the court, has been in acting capacity as FCT CJ following the retirement of Ishaq Bello in January.

READ ALSO: “Declare State Of Emergency On Security” – Reps To Buhari

While presenting his report, Bamidele said the nominee met the requirements required of him and should be confirmed as FCT chief judge.

“This appointment became necessary after the retirement of Ishaq Bello. In compliance with constitutional requirements, the erstwhile chief judge retired in January,” he said.

“This appointment was made in compliance with section 256 (1) of the constitution. That the appointment of the nominee satisfies the 1999 constitution as altered and the senate standing rules as amended.

“That there is no petition against the nominee.”

Garba was subsequently confirmed after Senate President Ahmad Lawan put the nomination to a voice vote.

The FCT chief judge hails from Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state. He was called to the bar in 1984, and he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in 1985.

He was appointed as a magistrate of the FCT high court in 1989.

In 1997, he became the chief registrar of the FCT high court, and, a year later, was appointed a judge of the court.

Related tags :

About Author

Senate Confirms Salisu Garba As FCT Judge
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 12, 20130159

I’m Eligible To Run For Second Term – Jonathan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday invalidated the claim by the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, that he is
Read More
October 27, 2014079

Chevron’s Gas Production Reaches 500 MMscf/d

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil producing company, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) is intensifying efforts in gas utilization and commercialization with its current ready-for- use natura
Read More
Latest ASUU News Roundup For Monday 15th March [ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsEDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
January 12, 20210290

ASUU Should Begin To Speak Facts – VC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram While the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has continued to state that higher institutions are not ready for reopening; Vice-Chancellors of some
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.