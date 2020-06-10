Senate Confirms Lamido Yuguda’s Appointment as SEC DG

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Lamido Yuguda as the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Also, the lawmakers confirmed Reginald C. Karausa, Ibrahim D. Boyi, and Obi Joseph as full-time commissioners of the Commission.

President Buhari, in a letter, had sought the approval of the senate during the plenary session on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, of Yuguda as the DG of the commission and other nominees.

The other nominees who will be full-time commissioners of the commission are Reginald C. Karausa, Ibrahim D. Boyi and Mr Obisan T. Joseph.

In the letter read by the Senate President, the president said, ‘’Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).’’

Source: Nairametrics