Senate Confirms Former Service Chiefs As Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Senate Confirms Former Service Chiefs As Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate

February 23, 2021

The appointments of former service chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate was on Tuesday, confirmed by the Senate.

Their confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa.

President, Ahmad Lawan, had on February 10, directed the Committee on Foreign Affairs to confirm General Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.) (Ekiti); Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.) (Borno); Vice Admiral Ibok- Ette Ibas (retd.) (Cross River; Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar(retd.) (Bauchi); and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (retd.) (Kano) as non-career ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Refineries: No Light At End Of Tunnel – Lawmaker

An attempt by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, to draw the attention of his colleagues to a petition against their confirmation was stopped by the President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Abaribe had asked Bulkachuwa to explain why the petition against them was dismissed but Lawan said the petition lacked merit.

Senate Confirms Former Service Chiefs As Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate
