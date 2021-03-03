Senate Confirms Appointment Of New Service Chiefs, Charges Them To Tackle Insecurity

March 3, 2021 66

The Senate has approved the appointment of the newly appointed Service Chiefs who were screened after the retirement of the old Service Chiefs.

The newly appointed service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Air Staff Air Vice-Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan after the confirmation on Tuesday, advised the new service chiefs to take the insurgency war to the terrorists and bandits and dislodge them from their enclaves.

He reminded them to be conscious of the fact that Nigerians expect a lot from them to address the security problems confronting the country.

Their confirmation comes barely a week after the House of Representatives confirmed their appointment.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed the new service chiefs on January 26, following the resignation of the former officers.

There had been numerous calls for the sack of the former service chiefs over the increasing insecurity in the country.

Former Service Chiefs As Ambassadors

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, in a Channels Television interview, stressed that the President was breaking the law by keeping the Service Chiefs, who had been in their positions since 2015.

“The President is breaking the law, the law says if you are 60 you must go, it is automatic,” Shekarau said.

“If you are 35 years in service, you must go. In fact, they are not staff of Mr. President, they are the staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and there is a rule.”

Members of the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have also serially called for the top military officials to be replaced.

The Presidency had said President Muhammadu Buhari would make the decision when “the time is right.”