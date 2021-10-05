Senate Confirms 5 Nominees For EFCC Board

October 5, 2021 96

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed five nominees for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) board.

Nominees

The nominees confirmed by the Senate are George Abang (secretary), Lukman Mohammed, Anumba Adaeze, Bola Adesina and Yahaya Mohammed.

They were confirmed after the Chairman of the EFCC committee, Sulieman Kwari presented a report on Tuesday.

Kwari while presenting his report said all the nominees met the necessary requirements expected of them to hold public office.