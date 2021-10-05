fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Senate Confirms 5 Nominees For EFCC Board

October 5, 2021096
Senate Confirms 5 Nominees For EFCC Board

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed five nominees for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) board.

Nominees

The nominees confirmed by the Senate are George Abang (secretary), Lukman Mohammed, Anumba Adaeze, Bola Adesina and Yahaya Mohammed.

READ ALSO: NNPC Imported 100% Of PMS Distributed In August – PPPRA

They were confirmed after the Chairman of the EFCC committee, Sulieman Kwari presented a report on Tuesday.

Kwari while presenting his report said all the nominees met the necessary requirements expected of them to hold public office.

About Author

Senate Confirms 5 Nominees For EFCC Board
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 22, 20140168

Coca-Cola To Further Slash Expenses

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Coca-Cola’s, Chief Executive Officer,  Muhtar Kent vowed today to reduce expenses by $3 billion a year by 2019. Kent who had also pledged in February
Read More
March 11, 20140164

Lagos Signs Consumer Protection Agency Bill Into Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday in Ikeja, signed a bill establishing the state’s Consumer Protection Agency into law. The agency has the
Read More
Buhari NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 14, 20180214

Adesina: Why I’ll Vote Buhari Again and Again

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The greatest talking point in our country this week has been the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would seek a second term in office next y
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.