Senate Committee Vows to Submit 2021 Budget by December 3

November 19, 2020

The Senate Committee on Appropriation on Wednesday promised to submit the harmonised version of the 2021 budget at plenary on December 3.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jubril Barau, stated this after some chairmen of other standing panels, submitted their reports for consideration.

Barau told journalists that his committee’s report would be accorded speedy consideration at plenary.

He said, “We have our timetable; we want to submit by 3rd of December, 2020. We are going to submit the harmonised version of the 2021 budget by the grace of God.”

When asked how the committee would address the issue of omission of some agencies in the budget, the chairman said there was no cause for alarm.

He said the committee would address any issue of omission in the budget.