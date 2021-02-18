fbpx
Senate Commence Screening Of Ex-Service Chiefs For Ambassadorial Positions

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Senate Commence Screening Of Ex-Service Chiefs For Ambassadorial Positions

February 18, 2021032
Senate Commence Screening Of Ex-Service Chiefs For Ambassadorial Positions

The immediate Ex-Service Chiefs are currently at the National Assembly for their screening as ambassadorial nominees.

They are being screened by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The committee which is led by Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa held a closed-session before the service chiefs were ushered into the room for the commencement of the screening.

Screening

General Abayomi Olonisakin, the former Chief of Defence Staff was the first to be screened. He spoke on insecurity in the country and warned that the next warfare and crisis in the country will be in the forests.

He explained that research which he conducted on forests three years ago shows that Nigeria has over 1,000 forest reserves and there is an urgent need to man and protect the forests which have become hideouts for criminals.

Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Former Chief of Army Staff, during his screening also spoke concerning the security crisis in the country.

He lamented that the terrorists have permeated the society and won the communities to their side.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Boosts Nigeria’s Agriculture Sector With Low-Interest Agro-Loans

According to him, the solution to the security crisis in the country is a multi-pronged approach and military warfare alone is not the solution.

He added that there are so many ungovernable spaces in the country with no government presence. The government he says must provide infrastructure in these communities to win the people and it will take another twenty years to resolve this crisis.

Ex-Chiefs’ Nomination

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday, February 4, 2021 announced that the immediate service chiefs have been nominated by President Buhari for the position of ambassadors.

They are former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Others are former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

About Author

Senate Commence Screening Of Ex-Service Chiefs For Ambassadorial Positions
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 4, 2015046

Aviation Handling Company Pumps N700 Million Into Acquisition Of Equipment

The acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, Plc, Nobert Bielderman has revealed that the company invested about N700 million in acquisition of ground handling equipm
Read More
March 22, 2014063

Military Orders Boko Haram To Surrender Arms

Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah, the Chief of Army Staff has said that the Boko Haram insurgents have the option of dropping their arms to accept and embrace dialogue with Federal Government or face the supe
Read More
March 11, 2014037

Ministry Floats N100b Long-Term Agric Financing Scheme

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has revealed that the Federal Government has floated $100 million (N16 billion) for long-term financing scheme for agricultural
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon