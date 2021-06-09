fbpx
Senate Bars NIPOST From Tax Collection, Regulation

June 9, 2021
The Senate on Tuesday passed an amended bill to stop Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) from collecting taxes and regulating other operators.

The Nigerian Postal Service (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2021 also unbundled the agency by creating a separate commission to regulate its affairs.

In addition, section two of the amended bill barred NIPOST from engaging in tax collection.

The bill was passed following a clause-by-clause consideration of the reports by the Senate Committees on Communications, chaired by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central).

The NIPOST and FIRS for over two years had been at loggerheads over which of the government’s agency is constitutionally backed to collect stamp duty in the country. Both are claiming ownership of stamp duty collection.

It reads, “There is hereby established a body to be known as the Nigerian Postal Service (hereby designated as the Public Postal Operator).

“The Postal Operator shall be charged with the responsibility of providing Universal Postal Service in Nigeria.

Giving a highlight of the NIPOST bill, Tinubu said clause 5(2) was inserted to specify the minimum qualifications for the appointment of the Postmaster-General.

The amendments were made following a proposal to that effect by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) and seconded by the Deputy Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

Ife Ogunfuwa
