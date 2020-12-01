Senate Asks Buhari To Fire Service Chiefs

December 1, 2020 26

The Senate, on Tuesday, called for the sack of service chiefs over their failure to keep Nigerians safe within their country.

The decision arose from a motion raised by Senator Kashim Shettima on the heels of the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by members of Boko Haram.

The lawmakers asked Buhari as a matter of urgency, to introduce new service chiefs to lead the fight and asked the President to restructure and remodel the country’s security architecture.

It also called for an investigation into claims of alleged corruption by high-ranking military officials.

Also, the senate advised Buhari to discuss with neighbouring countries for multinational cooperation in order to boost the fight against terrorists.

It directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, NEMA and NEDC to provide succour and psychological support for the families of the victims.

It also sought proper welfare for soldiers at the war front and proper resettlement and support for the families of the fallen soldiers.

It urged the federal and state governments to address issues fueling insecurity and called for massive recruitment into the military and the police force.