Senate Approves Revised 2020 ₦10.08 trillion Appropriation Bill

- June 11, 2020
Revised 2020 ₦10.08 trillion Appropriation Bill

The Senate on Thursday passed the revised 2020 N10.08 trillion Appropriation Bill submitted to it penultimate week by the Executive arm of government.

This was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate committee on Appropriation presented by its Chairman, Senator Barau Jibrin.

The Red Chamber thereafter went into Committee on Supply chaired by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, for a clause by clause consideration of the budget estimates before the passage of the bill.

Source: THISDAY

