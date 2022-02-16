Senate Approves Bureau To Investigate Transport Accidents

February 16, 2022 151

The Senate has passed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2021, which is to investigate accidents in all modes of transportation in the country.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration and adoption of a report on the bill by the Senate Committee on Aviation at the plenary.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, in his presentation said the bill sought to provide an effective and institutional framework for the prevention, regulation and administration of safety investigation of transportation occurrences in Nigeria, and anywhere Nigerian interest is involved or the vehicle is a Nigerian carrier.

“Also, the purpose of the bill is to enable investigative activities and promote safety through the conduct of transparent, independent and objective investigations in all cases of accidents involving any of the current modes of transport in the country,” he added.

Adeyemi noted that the bill’s passage and assent into law would, amongst others, facilitate quick investigation of accidents, create a much safer environment and reduce death rates across the country.

At the House of Representatives, a bill seeking to establish a National Security Coordination Centre passed the second reading.

Sponsored by Messrs Ahmed Munir Magaji Dau, the legislation is titled ‘Bill for an Act to Establish National Security Coordination Centre in the Country for all Security Agencies Coordination in Combating Acts of Terrorism Including Banditry, Kidnappings; and for Related Matters.’