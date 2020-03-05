Senate Approves Buhari’s $22.7 billion External Loan Request

Senate Approves Buhari’s $22.7 billion External Loan Request

By
- March 5, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
11
0
enate Approves Buhari's $22.7 billion External Loan Requestenate Approves Buhari's $22.7 billion External Loan Request

The Senate on Thursday approved the $22.7 billion external loan request sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.
This was the outcome of the closed-door session of the upper chamber which lasted from 12.35pm to 1.30pm during which the report of the Senator Clifford Ordia-led committee on local and foreign loans which considered the 2016-2018 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan waa presented to the Senators.

The rolling plan contained the $22.7 billion loan request to fund some specific on-going projects across the country and was considered and approved at the Executive session of the Senate.

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who spoke after the closed-door session, stated that the upper chamber will ensure that the approved loan was used specifically for the execution of the projects listed against the loan request.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Nigerian Stock Exchange Trading Ends Positive on Wednesday

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock