Senate Approves Ariwoola As Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Senate Minority Leader, moved two motions for the upper chamber to screen Ariwoola at the resumption of plenary on Wednesday.

When Senate President Ahmad Lawan put his motions to a voice vote, the legislators approved them.

Lawan requested that the screening exercise be moved up from where it was listed on the order paper.

Ariwoola and all Supreme Court judges, the President of the Court of Appeal, the President of the Federal High Court, the President of the National Industrial Court, and the Secretary of the National Judicial Council then entered the chambers and took their seats.

Ariwoola was then asked to take a bow and leave by the Senate.

More details shortly…