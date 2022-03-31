“Order Pay-TV Providers To Introduce Pay-Per-View Subscription” – Senate

March 31, 2022 79

The Senate has called on the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to direct all pay-TV providers to introduce a pay-per-view model of subscription.

The Senate also urged pay-TV service providers in the nation to reduce their prices in line with the economic challenges.

The upper chamber further resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to launch a full-scale investigation into the incessant increase in the subscription fees of pay-tv providers with a view to understanding the reasons for the hike in prices and finding lasting solutions.

These decisions taken by the Senate are a sequel to a motion by Senator Abba Moro titled “Nigerians dumbfounded and outraged over pay-tv tariff hikes, demand for the pay-per-view subscription model”.

Senator Moro informed the Senate of the recent subscription price hike announced by leading pay-tv service provider, Multichoice Nigeria, of an increase in subscriber fees.

He noted that Multichoice Nigeria willfully and perpetually increases its bundles because there is no regulation in the area of fixing rates.

According to him, Nigerians are demanding that rather than paying fixed rates for packages monthly, pay-tv service providers should introduce a subscription model which allows subscribers pay-per-view to enable them to match their tv consumption to subscription as is the case with electricity metering and mobile telephony.