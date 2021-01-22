See What Will Happen If You Stigmatize COVID-19 Patients

January 22, 2021 25

All around the world since 2019, we have been fighting against COVID-19, racing to curb the spread, racing to find the perfect cure, educating people about the virus, however, we have a big issue aside from fighting the virus; STIGMATIZATION.

No one asked signed up to get infected neither does the virus discriminate, stigmatizing COVID-19 patients is one of the issues we have presently in our society. There is no need to stigmatize those that are suffering from the horrible virus, already they are fighting to stay active and o stay alive. Affected people deal with so many things especially their health as the virus makes them weak, feverish, the virus makes it hard for them to breath and with the new variants, the last thing they need is to be stigmatized.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a symptomatic COVID-19 case is a case who has developed signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 virus infection. Symptomatic transmission refers to transmission from a person while they are experiencing symptoms. This means that the infected person would possess the symptoms and show the symptoms of COVID-19.

In an article published by WHO, an asymptomatic laboratory-confirmed case is a person infected with COVID-19 who does not develop symptoms. Asymptomatic transmission refers to transmission of the virus from a person, who does not develop symptoms.

This is what will happen if you stigmatize COVID-19 patients

Discouragement

By stigmatizing COVID-19 patients you are discouraging them, sending a negative message that you do not want to be around them. You are also discouraging others from ever disclosing should they test positive. No one wants to be treated this way.

Guilt/Blame

COVID-19 patients once stigmatized could feel guilty for disclosing their health status, they could blame themselves for contracting the virus. Let’s remember that the virus does not select who to infect. They might blame themselves which could escalate the self-guilt to a dangerous state of mind.

Depression

Depression is a negative state of mind that should not be ignored. Healthline defines depression as a mood disorder. It may be described as feelings of sadness, loss, or anger that interfere with a person’s everyday activities.

Depression messes with logical thinking, it could increase guilt, low interest, insomnia, and so on, depression could lead to suicide if not treated.

Stigmatization leads to sadness, lack of interest, low self esteem etc.

Slow recovery time

Instead of the body to focus on healing, it would be dealing with other things especially the mind which could go into overdrive. Stigmatization causes a negative effect on people, for a COVID-19 patient it would way the person down mentally, psychically and emotionally.

The time and energy that should be spent on recovering would be spent on the stigmatization been received.

Withdrawal

Stigmatization leads to withdrawal and loneliness. The stigmatized person would gradually withdraw from the society, form the world and even from family or friends.

Loneliness can impact the brain and total body in a negative way. Sure infected persons should isolate however withdrawal is not healthy for anyone especially for one who is not feeling well. Withdrawal can prevent a COVID-19 patient from seeking medical help.

Ill-treatment

Mistreating anyone is inhumane and cruel. No one deserves to be treated badly. COVID-19 patients need all the strength, love and positive vibes that they can get.

Stigmatizing a COVID-19 patient leads to mistreatment; the stigmatizing society starts to avoid the infected person and in turn treat the person in a bad way.

Psychological and emotional trauma

Health guide defines psychological and emotional trauma as a result of extraordinarily stressful events that shatter a person’s sense of security, making one feel helpless in a dangerous world. Psychological trauma can leave a person struggling with upsetting emotions, memories, and anxiety may not go away. It can also leave the person feeling numb, disconnected, and unable to trust other people.

Here is what you should do instead

Encourage

Encourage everyone especially COVID-19 patients. It takes guts for one to disclose that they tested positive instead of spreading the disease. Let them know that it is not their fault that they got infected with coronavirus, they did not do anything wrong neither is it a punishment.

Be your brother’s keeper

Do not let anyone withdraw from the society or slip into depression, while a COVID-19 patient is in isolation or in the hospital check up on them regularly and offer them words of encouragement.

Love

Show them, love. Show love to everyone, stop the hate and spread the love. Affections goes a long way in helping a person feel loved and wanted. Regardless of the virus do not stop loving, the virus does not affect those who spread love. Make sure the infected person know that he or she is loved regardless of the situation.



Medical Attention

It is important that a COVID-19 patient goes to the hospital to get treated. Advice people to get tested, treated and advice them against dying in silence. COVID-19 is not a death sentence, the best place to get help is from medical practitioners.

NCDC Toll-free Number: 0800-9700 0010

Lagos State COVID-19 emergency line: 08000267662

