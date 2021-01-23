See Top 10 States With Highest Airfare In Dec 2020

January 23, 2021 36

Flyers travelling to Anambra, Lagos, Cross River, Jigawa and Bauchi states paid higher in airfares than other destinations in December 2020, according to latest data by National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

Flight passengers paid an average of N38,700 for flights to Anambra, N38,550 for flights to Lagos, N38,500 for flights to Cross River, N38,400 to Jigawa and N38,350 to Bauchi for a single journey

The average price of airfares to Bauchi, Bayelsa and Delta states last month were the same at N38,000 as the three states were part of the top 10 states with the highest cost of intra-country travel by air.

Flights to Ebonyi and Edo also cost N37,755 each in December.

According to investors in the air transport industry, increase in airfares for local was as a result of devaluations of naira which means airlines spend more on services and replacement of parts because the cost are dollar-denominated costs.