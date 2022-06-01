See The Trendy Features Of HP’s Newly-released Pavilion PCs

June 1, 2022 56

HP has announced its new Pavilion PCs for Nigerian and other markets. The new PCs include the HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop PC and the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptop PC.

Findings by BizWatch Nigeria uncover the fact that 52% of consumers buy a PC to help them succeed in school or work. With this, over 30% of computer users also buy PCs for entertainment.

In view of the usage purposes that cut across fun and work, HP created the HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop PC and the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptop PC. These devices are designed for Gen Z and young millennials seeking computer devices that allow them to work and play from the home office to the backyard or their favourite holiday locations.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop PC is HP’s thinnest Pavilion laptop ever at 16.5mm in an all-metal chassis. Features include:

· Up to 12th gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors, and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2050 4G discrete graphics to work hard and play hard with OMEN Gaming Hub. Keep the device cool with its two fans and two heat pipes to dramatically improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming, or multi-tasking.

· Stay connected wherever and personalise your performance with HP Network Booster.

· Great viewing experiences for web browsing to streaming with its optional OLED display, a first for Pavilion PCs, plus up to 2.8K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

· A variety of colour options to fit your style: Space Blue, Warm Gold, Mineral Silver, Tranquil Pink, and Natural Silver.

The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptop PC features include:

· Engineered to rotate 360 degrees so that you can be entertained from any angle you choose.

· 12th gen Intel® Core™ U-series processors and optional Intel® 5G solution 5000 for faster movie downloads, smoother live streaming, and low latency online for multiplayer gaming.

· HP’s first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door so you know your camera is private and secure. Colour options available in space blue, pale rose gold, and natural silver.

Both Pavilions offer amazing capabilities, including:

· Control the performance of each device with HP Command Center, with Performance Mode, Balanced Mode, and Power Saver Mode.

· Dual speakers with Audio by B&O, so you can immerse yourself in any experience wherever you are, Create seamlessly with HP Palette pre-installed.

· A great video call experience with a 5 MP camera with HP Presence technology, including AI Noise Removal.

· Confidence that you are buying a PC from a company that cares about the environment as much as you, offering the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio. Both Pavilions are crafted from recycled metal and ocean-bound plastics and are EPEAT® Gold Certified and ENERGY STAR® rated.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is expected to be available from late May, while the HP Pavilion x360 14 is expected to be available this summer.

