See Full Names Of The 39 People Killed In Ondo Church Attack

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has begun the mass burial of the 39 worshippers gruesomely killed in a church in Owo, Ondo State.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that some gunmen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, invaded Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killed dozens of people, and injured several others.

As the burial ceremony is ongoing at the Mydas Resort and Hotel in Owo, the church leadership released the names of the deceased.

Virginus Ani

Fabian Emeka Nweke

Deborah Onuoha

Chikwudi Onuoha

Justina Ugwumadu

Njoku Emmanuel Chukwuemeka

Ani Chidiogo

Caroline Aina Agboola

Umunna Okafor

Oluwatoyin Akinyemi

Christiana Oladepe

Bridget Ozulumba

Regina Nnabife

Obuche

Sir Adesina Ajanaku

Ladu Adesina Ajanaku

Ndegbe Gift

Okefi Cordelia

Onah Chijioke

Sunday Mary

Roseline Funmilayo

Omolola Monogbe

Eze Chikamso

Anthony Onuyi

John Bosede

Omolayo John

Mathilda Ogungbade

Justinah Ugwumadu

Edwin Loveth

Onileke Esther

Funmilola Madinat

Ugwumadu Ekene

Umunna Chisom

Oluchukwu Evaristus

Timothy Ugwu

Asebioyo Esther

Onyebuchi Onyeka

Theresa Ogbu

Hen Olowa

Meanwhile, Ogun worshippers on Thursday, June 16, conducted open rituals to curse the assailants who unleashed mayhem in the community.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, who disclosed it said there would be no restriction of movement.