See Full Names Of The 39 People Killed In Ondo Church Attack

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has begun the mass burial of the 39 worshippers gruesomely killed in a church in Owo, Ondo State.
BizWatch Nigeria had reported that some gunmen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, invaded Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killed dozens of people, and injured several others.
As the burial ceremony is ongoing at the Mydas Resort and Hotel in Owo, the church leadership released the names of the deceased.
- Virginus Ani
- Fabian Emeka Nweke
- Deborah Onuoha
- Chikwudi Onuoha
- Justina Ugwumadu
- Njoku Emmanuel Chukwuemeka
- Ani Chidiogo
- Caroline Aina Agboola
- Umunna Okafor
- Oluwatoyin Akinyemi
- Christiana Oladepe
- Bridget Ozulumba
- Regina Nnabife
- Obuche
- Sir Adesina Ajanaku
- Ladu Adesina Ajanaku
- Ndegbe Gift
- Okefi Cordelia
- Onah Chijioke
- Sunday Mary
- Roseline Funmilayo
- Omolola Monogbe
- Eze Chikamso
- Anthony Onuyi
- John Bosede
- Omolayo John
- Mathilda Ogungbade
- Justinah Ugwumadu
- Edwin Loveth
- Onileke Esther
- Funmilola Madinat
- Ugwumadu Ekene
- Umunna Chisom
- Oluchukwu Evaristus
- Timothy Ugwu
- Asebioyo Esther
- Onyebuchi Onyeka
- Theresa Ogbu
- Hen Olowa
Meanwhile, Ogun worshippers on Thursday, June 16, conducted open rituals to curse the assailants who unleashed mayhem in the community.
The traditional ruler of the town, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, who disclosed it said there would be no restriction of movement.