See The Controversial Adverts Sabinus Sues Peak Milk And Gala For

May 30, 2022 39

Popular comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, otherwise known as Sabinus, has threatened to sue Friesland Foods, makers of Peak Milk, and UAC Foods, the makers of the sausage roll Gala over the unauthorised usage of his trademark -‘Something hooge’.

In a legal notice addressed to Friesland Foods, Sabinus through his lawyer, Stanley Alieke, noted that the phrase was his registered trademark and therefore.

“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product,” the legal notice dated Monday, May 27, 2022, read.

“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularised by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.

“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights,” it added.

In a similar notice, Sabinus also accused UAC Foods of using his brand picture and other intellectual properties to make adverts without his consent.

“Your company UAC Food Ltd. has been using the brand picture and other intellectual properties of Sabinus to make adverts for your Gala sausage roll without the consent or authorization of our clients,” another notice read.

The humour merchant, therefore, sought compensation tuning N1.1 billion combined.

See the controversial adverts of Sabinus below