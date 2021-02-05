See Social Media Reactions To CBN’s New Crypto Circular

February 5, 2021 22

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has fallen into hot water over its announced ban on processing cryptocurrencies by financial institutions.

In the released statement, the apex bank said that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs), Other Financial Institutions, and the public were cautioned against processing cryptocurrencies refers.

The statement has sparked a conversation on the microblogging platform Twitter.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Foreign Capital Inflow Dips By Nearly 60 Percent

Nigerians on social media have fumed against the move by the CBN, stating that it was a disruptive move to the current crop of financial enthusiasts in the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

CBN banning Crypto has to be the worst decision by any government on eth. — Sheddy King 🌍 (@thesheddyking) February 5, 2021

Major advantage of Crypto is you cannot stop it. Little research will have told them:

1. Merchants will ask to be paid directly in crypto

2. P2P exchanges will flourish

3. People will move volumes of crypto & #BTC in hard drives & cold chain storage.



You cannot stop the future! — Tola (@adetolaov) February 5, 2021

Buhari please bring back our Crypto😭



Took me 6 months to change my N500 to N2.8k



in like 7 years e suppose hit 1million.. this is my lifetime investment please 😭😭😭🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/LoOPxsJUAB — Sleek Timmy 🐓 (@ShyBloggerPR) February 5, 2021

Crypto was a major means by which funds were supplied to the #EndSARS protests.

They want to control our money.#WeWantOurCryptoBack — 𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗜🎩 (@the_mgician) February 5, 2021

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warns about risks associated with crypto currency transactions.

Just when I have decided to go crypto, this happens.

Who did we offend ? #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/RWjp4D92VO — Francis Emberru🔥 (@Francisemberru) February 5, 2021

There's no need for us to cry over the clueless move by the CBN. Nigeria has one of the highest crypto market in D world. When D power brokers intervene, we'll see if the CBN won't eat their pie.#cryptocurrencynews #Bitcoin #blockchain #Buhari #CBN #cryptocurrency #crypto #DOGE pic.twitter.com/YXjj2CaMnz — SANDAH (@farouk_Sandaa) February 5, 2021

Federal government bans crypto currency transactions !!



Ok that’s it ! I’m leaving this country for good !



Dj play me “count me out” by joeboy abeg 😒😒 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) February 5, 2021

Nigeria jaga jaga, everything scatter scatter scatter, giver dey ban crypto — 👑JÖSH (@Iam_yungjosh) February 5, 2021

Nigeria is banning crypto exchanges while other governments are rapidly adopting crypto, Nigerian government don't want Nigerians to be successful, that's the only perceived reason for this crypto ban. — Omar little (@_ManLikeAJ) February 5, 2021

Economy wey crypto dey try give CPR, Nigerian government sey e no want. — Call_Me_Flo (@Floxieeee) February 5, 2021

Nigeria is currently running at a public debt of over 31 trillion naira, but crypto banning is top tier in the government scale of preference, what a country. 💔 — Toberry 👑 (@Toberry15) February 5, 2021

See the circular below: