fbpx
See Social Media Reactions To CBN’s New Crypto Circular

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSSOCIETY

See Social Media Reactions To CBN’s New Crypto Circular

February 5, 2021022
See Social Media Reactions To CBN's New Crypto Circular

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has fallen into hot water over its announced ban on processing cryptocurrencies by financial institutions.

In the released statement, the apex bank said that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs), Other Financial Institutions, and the public were cautioned against processing cryptocurrencies refers.

The statement has sparked a conversation on the microblogging platform Twitter.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Foreign Capital Inflow Dips By Nearly 60 Percent

Nigerians on social media have fumed against the move by the CBN, stating that it was a disruptive move to the current crop of financial enthusiasts in the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

See the circular below:

About Author

See Social Media Reactions To CBN’s New Crypto Circular
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 3, 2014033

“Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line To Be Ready By November” – Minister

The multi-billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line project would be completed soon and passengers would be able to travel from the Rivers State capital to the Borno State capital by November, the Min
Read More
October 16, 2014127

Telcos Express Concern As Funding, Regulation Threaten Digital Migration

Telecommunications firms operating in Nigeria have expressed concerns over the huge uncertainties trailing the nation’s digital migration process, as paucity of funds, regulation, unrealistic timeline
Read More
NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 8, 2016253

#DasukiGate: I Got N100 Million from Anenih – Former SGF, Olu Falae, Admits

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has admitted that he collected N100 million from the former chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Par
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon