See Shocking Real Names Of Top Popular Musicians

October 4, 20210110
We all have musicians/artists that we love and listen to every day. Most of us are only familiar with the stage name of our artists, not their real names.

BizWatch Nigeria has put together a list of international and Nigerian artists’ real names and their nicknames.

Wizkid

Wizkid

Award-winning superstar, Ayodeji Balogun ‘Wizkid’ is one of the most successful artists in the world and in Nigeria. He has collaborated with Drake, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and his latest song with Tems (Essence) has generated a global reaction and fanbase.

Tems

Tems

Sensational Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Temilade Openiyi (Tems) has been releasing spicy songs. She was ranked number 1 on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart and number 5 on the Billboard Emerging Artist chart. Tems received more recognition following her song with Wizkid ‘Essence’.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Did you know that Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta? Well, now you do.

Halsey

Halsey

Halsey’s real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. Halsey’s name is a monogram of her name ‘Ashley’, she came up with the name after seeing a subway stop in Brooklyn for Halsey Street.

Jason Derulo — Jason Desrouleaux

Jason Durelo

Jason Joel Desrouleaux, better known as Jason Durelo is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is one of the best artists and dancers in the world.

Omah Lay

Can you guess Omah Lay’s name? If your guess was Stanley Omah Didia then you are right! Nice one! Omah Lay has been nominated for several awards and succeeded in winning a few. He is a fast uprising musician with a melodious voice.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy “The African Giant” has been featured by several artists both in Nigeria and abroad. His real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu. Burna Boy has won several awards including a Grammy.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

